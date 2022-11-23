One of Penticton’s most eye-catching holiday events returns this Saturday, Nov. 26.
The Santa Rec Run will leave the SS Sicamous at 5 p.m. and see participants complete a one-kilometre or five-km route along Lakeshore Drive.
Costumes are encouraged, obviously, and there will be plenty of prizes up for grabs.
The run is organized by Hoodoo Adventures with all proceeds to its Youth Outdoor Recreation Society.
Registration costs $15 per child, $20 per adult or $50 per family.
For more information, visit www.youthoutdoorrecreationsociety.ca.