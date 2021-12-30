Canada this year marked its first-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to commemorate and recognize the dark legacy of residential schools, but local Indigenous leaders – and the prime minister – gave it a pass.
Still, this seemed like the year when the need for reconciliation finally hit home for many people, although it took a heartbreaking discovery for it to happen.
In May, searchers using ground-penetrating radar discovered the suspected remains of 215 children buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
What came next was an outpouring of support for residential school survivors, but also a backlash against the Catholic Church, which ran many of the facilities under contract to the Canadian government.
Tensions reached a boiling point on June 21 – National Indigenous People’s Day in Canada – when two churches, one each on the Penticton and Osoyoos reserves, were burned to the ground by arsonists.
While some sided with the arsonists and their effort to strike back at the church, others, including the chief of the Penticton Indian Band, adopted a more nuanced stance.
“There’s a lot of anger in every First Nation community because of the past couple of weeks and the unbelievable, horrific discovery of the 215 children that lost their lives because of the church,” said Gabriel after surveying the wreckage of 110-year-old Sacred Heart Church on Green Mountain Road.
“There’s no doubt (the church is) responsible and so is the Government of Canada. I myself am very angry as to what’s coming out since the discovery.
However, Sacred Heart was still being utilized by the community, the chief continued.
“Sadly, this (fire) erases a lot of memories, both good and bad,” said Gabriel.
“They held marriages here, baptisms here, funerals here, Easter masses, Christmas masses and there were a number of community members who attended those events. I would expect this causes them some grief and sorrow. The last year or so, they were having regular church services at least once a month here.”
While the ash was still settling on the church fires, Penticton was one of at least two B.C. cities that cancelled Canada Day festivities in light of the Kamloops discovery.
“Out of respect for Indigenous communities across Canada who are grieving, it is important to Penticton city council that this year’s Canada Day activities honour the history, culture and traditions of Indigenous people,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in a statement.
“Given time constraints and ongoing gathering restrictions that protect us during the pandemic, the city is not able to offer Canada Day activities that we consider appropriate. We encourage you to spend the day with your family and take time to reflect on Canada’s history and consider what we can each do to work towards an inclusive community.”
Then came the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 and its sound rejection by the Penticton Indian Band.
“After the discovery of the first 215 children’s graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site, the Penticton Indian Band chief and council are unanimous in their decision that they will not be recognizing the Sept. 30 Truth and Reconciliation Day,” the PIB wrote in a statement to the media.
“They are in agreement and stand behind Chief Gabriel’s statement that it is far too premature to announce or celebrate a day of Truth and Reconciliation. They agree that there’s been no real substantive actions to date to show a genuine or sincere commitment for reconciliation.”
Those concerns only deepened when the country learned that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took advantage of the newly created holiday to visit Tofino with his family for a vacation. Trudeau later apologized for his “mistake.”