Three members of the Snowbirds team joined the others during a stop at Penticton Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon. The famed team will kick off the 75th annual Penticton Peach Festival with a show Wednesday, August 3.
featured
Look, it's the Snowbirds
- Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘They will hear us,’ anti-crime rally told
- VIDEO: Helicopters knock down Pine Hills fire
- Penticton pharmacist suspended 1 year in latest run-in with regulator
- Trudeau makes true whistle-stop in Summerland
- PENSAR saves injured climber
- Access concerns haunt Fairview Road townhouse project
- Voyeur stepdad facing prison time
- Voyeur stepdad’s lawyer argues for house arrest
- Mayor has ‘no axe to grind’ with Eby
- Radio telescope near Penticton finds ‘lighthouse’ in the sky
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Shopify drop weighs on S&P/TSX composite on down day for North American markets
- Homeless advocates call for housing, treatment in wake of shootings in Langley, B.C.
- Buzz Aldrin flight-to-moon jacket sells at auction for $2.8M
- Pence, newly burnished by Jan. 6 hearings, pressing ahead with presidential ambitions
- Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
- Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024