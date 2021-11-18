Okanagan residents should expect mail to take longer than usual due to the present state of emergency.
Canada Post issued a red-delivery service alert for Merritt on Monday, suspending delivery and not sending out delivery agents.
Additionally, Canada Post issued a yellow service alert for Western Canada thus meaning customers should anticipate some delays in receiving items.
In the meantime, all letter items and mail that cannot be delivered are being held in safe and secure Canada Post facilities until contingency plans are in place and communicated.
Canada Post recommends customers inducting time-sensitive items to and from areas in Western Canada to consider using Xpresspost or Priority service to help ensure timely delivery of their mailing.
“We understand the impact this difficult situation is having on many people in B.C., and we are working hard to put contingency plans in place to restore or maintain postal services,” Canada Post spokesman Phil Legault said in a statement.
Customers can track their item and check the latest shipping status at canadapost.ca or using our mobile app.