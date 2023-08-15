City officials should immediately hike power rates by 5% as an interim measure and shoot for an even bigger annual profit from the publicly owned utility, according to a consultant’s report due in front of council Tuesday.
InterGroup Consultants’ reviewed the financial health of the Penticton’s five separate utility systems – electricity, drinking water, irrigation water, sewers and storm sewers – and recommended a slate of annual rate increases through 2027.
The priciest hit would see power rates rise 10% this year, and 7% in each of the next four years.
Those increases would take the average monthly residential utility bill from $227 this year to $323 by 2027, representing a 42% hike. The power portion of that bill would rise from $121 to $168 over that period.
The average monthly commercial utility bill would rise from $1,340 this year to $1,887 by 2027, marking a 41% hike. The power portion of that bill would climb from $653 to $700 over that timeframe.
The last such review was conducted in 2019 and rates have largely followed a set schedule of increases since then – except for power rates, which were cut in 2020 and 2021 as city council sought to help residents shoulder the financial effects of the pandemic.
The result has seen power rates decrease by a cumulative 1% since 2018, while the cost of wholesale power has risen 14%.
Most recently, council in December decided on a 2% rate increase for 2022, well below the 5% recommended by staff to keep pace with rising wholesale costs.
“There are a lot of people out there are having a really tough time right now. This is a way we can help our residents and businesses stay open in this next year,” said Coun. Helena Konanz at the time.
Still, the power utility managed to produce a $3.7-million dividend in 2022 that flowed into city coffers for general capital works, according to the report.
InterGroup is suggesting the dividend be bumped up to at least $4.2 million this year under a new formula that matches other municipally owned power utilities, of which there are just five in B.C.
Council is slated to receive the report this afternoon, along with a recommendation from staff to immediately hike power rates by 5% and begin public consultation on the review. Final recommendations are due in October.
Even with the 5% hike, Penticton’s utility rates would still be about even with Summerland and lower than Kelowna and West Kelowna.
Another notable recommendation contained in the report is switching to an “inclining rate structure” for water users. It would see customers pay a basic amount for a “block” of water for essentials like cooking, bathing and laundry. Tapping into a second block would come at a higher cost meant to discourage excessive consumption.
“As a municipality, one of the most important responsibilities we have is ensuring that residents have dependable utilities, which covers electrical, water and storm and sanitary sewer,” said Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, in a press release.
“The utility rate review is a chance to assess where we’re at in terms of needs and identify the best options to ensure we have the ability to maintain the long-term sustainability of our infrastructure.
“One of council’s key priorities is asset management focused on long term sustainable service delivery and this proposal lays out a clear path to ensuring the sustainability of our infrastructure in a measured way.”