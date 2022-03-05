As residents of the Okanagan Falls area grapple with the idea of incorporating the community as a stand-alone municipality, they can look to a similar process that’s unfolding in the Shuswap to get a sense of where they might be heading.
Okanagan Falls, a town of approximately 2,200 people at the south end of Skaha Lake, is currently governed by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which last year received an $80,000 grant from the province to study the most pressing service issues within the larger Area D and consider possible boundary adjustments.
The citizens’ committee that’s leading the effort with the help of a consultant is expected to make recommendations to the RDOS board this summer. If the group recommends further exploring the idea of incorporation, that could trigger a fresh request to the B.C. government for a formal incorporation study.
The committee hosted a series of five community meetings in February and is running an online panel discussion today, beginning at 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.
“It’s really important to me that everybody get good information and participate to the limit that they’re comfortable with. They deserve good answers to good questions,” said Ron Obirek, the RDOS director for Area D.
“So now is the time to get your concerns heard, to get your questions answered.”
Panelists will include municipal officials from Clearwater and Barriere, both of which incorporated in 2007, plus the sitting director for Sorrento-Blind Bay in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, whose communities have reached a pivotal point in the process.
Earlier this week, members of the study committee voted 7-1 in favour of recommending the CSRD board put the idea of incorporating to a referendum. The board will consider the recommendation at its next meeting, March 17.
Should the referendum proceed and voters choose to incorporate, the new municipality would likely be created in time for the October 2022 municipal election. Should voters decline incorporation, Sorrento-Blind Bay would likely be split into two separate electoral areas still under control of the CSRD.
Sorrento-Blind Bay’s process started in 2016 with its own study of services and boundaries, akin to the exercise currently underway in Okanagan Falls, which led to a recommendation for a full incorporation study that got underway in 2019 and is only wrapping up now due to COVID-related delays.
A key component of the Shuswap committee’s work was production of a host of studies, which cover everything from potential tax rates and municipal budgets to infrastructure and policing.
The budget document shows that by pulling its money from various CSRD reserves, Sorrento-Blind Bay, with a population of approximately 5,400, could quite easily establish itself. It proposes property tax rates that would see the owner of a $400,000 home pay just $726 annually in the first year of incorporation.
The proposed budget even shows the new municipality socking away $250,000 annually to fund construction of a municipal hall in six years’ time. It estimates the municipality could get away with spending just $50,000 per year to lease office space until the hall is built.
Paul Demenok, who’s the sitting CSRD director for Sorrento-Blind Bay and favours incorporation, cautioned the proposed budgets were created using 2019 data and the world has changed since then.
“Unfortunately, some of those calculations are probably not that close to reality anymore. Having said that, taxes in our rural area are quite moderate, in my opinion, and by paying a little more I think we would receive much more,” said Demenok.
Those extra tax dollars, he continued, would give constituents their own government and greater control of local affairs, better access to grants from senior levels of government and enhanced community spirit.
“The track record, if you look at incorporations across British Columbia, is the taxes do tend to go up,” said Demenok. “The question people need to ask themselves is: What am I getting for my money?”