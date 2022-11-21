In honour of Restorative Justice Week in Canada, the Penticton RCMP’s program is now offering its services to local businesses and schools.
“Through the restorative justice process, offenders, victims and other parties affected by the offence committed are invited to discuss the circumstances with the ultimate goal of coming to agreeable terms for resolution and to repair the harm caused to the victim and community,” explained Const. Dayne Lyons, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP detachment, in a press release.
“The RJ process requires wrongdoers to recognize the impact they have caused, to accept responsibility for their actions and to be actively involved in improving the situation.
“Results have indicated that offenders participating in the RJ process are less likely to re-offend or stop offending all together. The process has also resulted in increased satisfaction for both victims and offenders than the traditional criminal justice system approach.”
The local program, now overseen retired Mountie Jo Anne Ruppenthal, is already expanding its reach within the school system as a tool to reduce harm and help repair broken relationships.
And now it’s being offered as an alternative to criminal charges for businesses being targeted by relatively petty crimes, such as mischief, thefts and fraud.
The program currently has 21 volunteers and has received 13 referrals so far this year, up from three in 2021 and 15 in 2020.
For more information, call Ruppenthal at 250-770-5688.