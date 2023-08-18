With the darkest time of the wildfire season upon us, local officials are urging people to ensure their household has a grab-and-go bag that can be ready on a moment’s notice.
“In the case of wildfire emergencies, things can move quickly. It’s important for all citizens living within the wildfire urban interface to know what to do if they receive an order to evacuate,” said Mark Pendergraft, chair of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, in a press release.
“Now is the time to consider the needs of everyone in your care, including pets and farm animals, and ensure your emergency kit includes the items required for at least 72 hours.”
Your grab-and-go bag should include:
– Water for three days
– Nonperishable food items
– Manual can opener
– Flashlight
– Batteries
– Battery-powered radio
– Candles/matches
– First Aid kit
– Medications
– Whistle
– Extra keys for your house and vehicle
– Change of clothing
– Blankets
– Toilet paper
– Cash in small bills, credit cards
– List of key contacts
– Face masks
– Personal hygiene items
– Paper, pencil or pen
– Copies of important documents (birth certificates, insurance, passports)
– Charger for cellphones, laptop and other devices
– Pet food and bowls
– Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses/contact lens solution
– Infant formula, bottles, diapers, and wipes
Additional items to take (if time allows):
• Easily carried valuables
• Family photos and other irreplaceable items
• Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
Always keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed in case of a sudden evacuation at night.
Additional tips and resources, such as wildfire prevention and emergency plan preparation, are also available on this page. For tips about how to prepare your home and property, visit the RDOS FireSmart page at firesmart.rdos.bc.ca.