Describing it as “The Great Canadian Compromise,” a Summerland councillor wants to explore the possibility of encouraging an eco-village housing development on the site of a controversial solar project.
Coun. Marty Van Alphen received unanimous support Monday night for his motion that directs staff “to investigate the feasibility of an environmentally sensitive eco-village-style development that would enhance and compliment the district Solar + Storage project.”
“I guess it starts with The Great Canadian Compromise,” said Van Alphen as he introduced his motion.
Van Alphen said the concept would address concerns held by him and some other councillors about the project site on Prairie Valley Road at the base of Cartwright Mountain.
“The biggest push for this – and my reason for bringing this motion forward – is it would bring the sanitary sewer system up to that area, and hopefully beyond up to Deer Ridge to rectify the problems that are up there today,” said Van Alphen.
His vision would see homes built to the highest environmental standards, with modern extras like car-charging stations and rainwater collectors, and hooked up to the solar array.
Van Alphen said it will be up to staff to figure out who might want to build the homes and how many could fit on the site – if at all – given some of the environmentally sensitive areas it contains.
Mayor Toni Boot suggested the eco-village would add some extra sparkle to what is already “a gem of a project in terms of renewable energy.”
“I’d love to live there,” added Boot. “It just hits so many things I’m passionate about.”
Even the solar project’s most vocal critic, Coun. Richard Barkwill, sees merit in the feasibility study, noting a past suggestion to add housing to the site “wasn’t well-received”
“I’m glad to see that some of council have changed their positions on this,” added Barkwill.
Van Alphen put his compromise on the table precisely two weeks after a heated meeting at which council voted 4-3 to proceed with the Solar + Storage project despite fresh calls from Barkwill to investigate more fully the financial and environmental costs of the plan.
The $7-million project, which will use solar panels and batteries to generate and store electricity, should provide enough power to run 100 homes. It’s slated for a five-acre municipally owned lot that formerly served as a public works yard.
Construction must conclude by September 2023 for the district to cash in a $6-million federal grant. The other $1 million will be funded by local taxpayers.