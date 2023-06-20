Flag pole

This photo appeared in the print edition of The Herald on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Thanks to the efforts of Carmella Pagliocchini, age 9 and sister Sloane, 7 a Canadian flag was put up at the District of Summerland’s fire station. The two wrote to Mayor Doug Holmes with the suggestion in memory of their cousin Derek Sharmun, a Calgary firefighter who died in May 2021.

