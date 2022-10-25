A film that commemorates the 25th anniversary of the death of Mother Teresa will play in Penticton for two nights only next month.
“Mother Teresa: No Greater Love” is a documentary that was filmed on five continents with exclusive access to documents and interviews with people from Missionaries of Charity, a Catholic congregation formed by Mother Teresa in 1950.
Mother Teresa spent most of her adult life in the city now known as Kolkata, India. She was canonized as a saint in 2016 on the strength of her healing at least two people while she was still alive.
The film, some proceeds of which will go to charities that support Mother Teresa’s legacy, will screen Nov. 2-3, 7 p.m. each night, at Landmark Cinemas in Penticton.
To reserve tickets, visit www.motherteresamovie.com.