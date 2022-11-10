Part of a six-unit housing development under construction in the south end of Penticton was destroyed by flames early Thursday.
All available members of the Penticton Fire Department were called out just after 6 a.m. to the three-alarm blaze at 2644 South Main St., where construction began this summer on three two-storey duplexes on the long, narrow lot.
The fire appears to have start in the building on the east end of the lot, farthest from South Main Street, and the cause remains under investigation, according to Rob Trupp, assistant chief of the Penticton Fire Department.
“That whole section was pretty much lost when we got here, so we just protected the adjacent homes,” said Trupp.
There were no injuries reported and no damage to nearby homes, although there was a bit of localized flooding as a result of firefighting efforts, added Trupp.
He expected crews to remain on site through the morning to deal with hot spots.
Residents in the area reported hearing an explosion before the fire began.
The developer originally sought to put up three buildings featuring a total of eight units on the lot, but trimmed the plan to six units as a result of concerns from neighbours. The project was approved by city council in November 2021.