1,000 Flights Out

This photo appeared on Page 1 of The Penticton Herald Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

 Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initaitive

Dancers of the Tryzub Ukrainian Society performed in front of a sell-out crowd Thursday at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver at their 1,000 Flights Out show. The group is making a cameo at today’s One World Multicultural Festival at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. There is also a second performance of 1,000 Flights Out tonight at the Cleland Theatre. Tickets for that show are $25 and available at: ukrainenightingaleproject.ca

