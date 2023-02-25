Dancers of the Tryzub Ukrainian Society performed in front of a sell-out crowd Thursday at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver at their 1,000 Flights Out show. The group is making a cameo at today’s One World Multicultural Festival at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. There is also a second performance of 1,000 Flights Out tonight at the Cleland Theatre. Tickets for that show are $25 and available at: ukrainenightingaleproject.ca
- Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative
