With just weeks to go before the closure of Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, the mayor of Penticton is vowing to do everything possible to ensure no one falls through the cracks.
Pathways announced it will close July 31, roughly over two years after it lost its contracts with Interior Health, which decided to repatriate addictions services.
“The loss of service is concerning. We currently await a decision from the provincial government on an integrated crisis team in Penticton, we await their decision on a PACT team in Penticton and now we await their announcement of service replacement and expansion following the closure of Pathways,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.
“We trust that Interior Health has a plan for a permanent replacement service and the city is willing, ready and able to be at the planning table to ensure such a service is implemented as effectively as possible. Council will continue to push the province to provide the level of mental health services needed in Penticton.”