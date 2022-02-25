Friday, February 25, 2022
SPORTS/RECREATION
• Penticton’s Community Outdoor Rink is now open for free skating, located behind Penticton City Hall and beside Gyro Park, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily
• BCHL junior A hockey, Merritt Centennials at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre, purchase tickets at valleyfirsttix.ca or at SOEC box office
• KIJHL Junior hockey, Kelowna Chiefs at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena; Osoyoos Coyotes at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m. at Princeton Arena
• Swim B.C. North and Interior region winter division championships at Penticton Community Centre pool, first of three days
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
CHARITY EVENTS
• Discovery House presents “Soup is Good Food,” delivery or pickup, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., orders must be placed in advance online at: discoveryhouserecovery.com/food or by phone at: 250-488-7736
PERFORMANCE
• Stand-up comedian Ed Hill, featuring David Knopp, live at The Oliver Theatre, 8 p.m., $25, purchase on Eventbrite.com
• Jam Night at the Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, 6:30 p.m., call: 250-492-2949
• Karaoke with your host Candie at Royal Canadian Legion , 7:30 p.m.-close
ART
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council presents “Aging Art and the Modern Elder” by the North Okanagan Chapter of Federation of Canadian Artists at The Leir House, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. You may also view it online at: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Jenny Long and studio resident, award-winning photographer, Robert Kenney present “Frame of Reference,” The Long Gallery, 374 Main Street, show runs Wednesdays through Sundays, 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
• “Roots Resilience, Rejuvenation,” by Linda Lovisa at George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays- Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
FILM
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Uncharted,” (PG, 116 minutes); “Death on the Nile,” (PG, 127 minutes); “Marry Me,” (PG, 112 minutes); “Jackass Forever,” (14A, 96 minutes); “Dog,” (PG, 101 minutes); “Sing 2,” (G, 110 minutes); “Spider-Man: Now Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “West Side Story,” (2021 version, PG, 156 minutes); For showtimes and to buy tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
OTHER EVENTS
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Cascades Casino Penticton open, 10 a.m. - midnight, Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m. - 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday
Saturday, Feb. 26
FESTIVAL
• OneWorld Multicultural Festival will be streamed live on YouTube, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., included is the launch the UnBox Anti-racism box, a compilation of self-paced learning and reflection activities guiding participants in building more welcoming, inclusive and equitable communities. Visit: soics.ca.
SPORTS
• KIJHL Junior hockey, Kelowna Chiefs at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m. at Summerland Arena; Osoyoos Coyotes at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m. at Princeton Arena
• Swim B.C. North and Interior region winter division championships at Penticton Community Centre pool, second of three days
PERFORMANCE
• Penticton Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m., music to follow at 6 p.m. with The Blues Hounds
• Local Gents in Concert featuring Sean Petersen, Mike Szalay, Milan Starcic, and Sid Ruhland at The Firehall Brewery in Oliver, 6 p.m., by donation
• Dueling Divas solo request show at Highway 97 Brewing Co, 6 p.m., $10
ART
• Mia Harris Artist in Residence at Penticton Art Gallery, also: Michael Sime My Journey— Redux Exhibition at Penticton Art Gallery, both events are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
CHARITY EVENTS
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 27
CHARITY
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., meat draw and dog races, 2 p.m.
• The Barley Mill presents meat draw, 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m., all proceeds to Pathways
MUSIC
• The Darylectones live in concert at Cannery Brewing, 5-7 p.m.
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.; meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, 1:30-3 p.m.
SPEAKERS
• JCI Penticton presents Effective Speaking Training — Stretching your Skills, presented by Senator Margie Hibbard, free to all members, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
SPORTS
• Swim B.C. North and Interior region winter division championships at Penticton Community Centre pool, third and final day
Monday, Feb. 28
MEETINGS
• Oliver Council meets, 7 p.m. in council chambers. visit: oliver.ca
• Okananaan Skaha School District 67 meets, 6:30 p.m., to view the meeting online or preview the agenda, visit: sd67.bc.ca
SPEAKERS
• Okanagan College Speaker Series, Dr. Trey V. Wenger, “The Spiral Structure of the Milky Way,” 7 p.m. at the college, 583 Duncan St. W. (vaccine passports required) or: ocspeakersseries.weebly.com/
Tuesday, March 1
• Penticton City Council meets at City Hall's council chambers, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view agenda or to watch the meeting live, visit: penticton.ca
