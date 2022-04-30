Tracy Van Raes and Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki are pictured at this morning's Volunteers Matter appreciation event at Gyro Park, presented by South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre. In addition to the free pancake breakfast, many local charities had booths promoting their causes. Additionally, pop/rock musician Mat Duffus performed at the bandshell. There was also a photo booth and kids' bouncy castle.
Most Popular
Articles
- REVIEW: A great night of classic rock
- More major housing projects unveiled in Penticton
- Trucker convicted in fatal crash near Hedley
- LETTERS: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Free service on Summerland-Penticton transit route?
- 'Trailblazer' Cree country singer Shane Yellowbird dead at age 42
- COVID still menacing Penticton care homes
- Gun dealers will try to get case tossed
- Local lacrosse products finish U.S. college careers
- Summerland vandals putting 911 system at risk
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.