Pancake breakfast

Tracy Van Raes and Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki at Gyro Park in Penticton on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

 Herald Photo

Tracy Van Raes and Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki are pictured at this morning's Volunteers Matter appreciation event at Gyro Park, presented by South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre. In addition to the free pancake breakfast, many local charities had booths promoting their causes. Additionally, pop/rock musician Mat Duffus performed at the bandshell. There was also a photo booth and kids' bouncy castle.