Gord McLaren said never making the band ended up being a long-term blessing.
“I went for an audition years ago for a band called Morning Glory, the next thing you know, Mike Reno (who went on to front Loverboy) walks in. That was the end of that,” jokes McLaren, a permanent fixture on the Penticton music scene for 30 years.
“But, it worked out. The rock guys need a band, other musicians behind them, but I can just go out with my guitar case and play some music just about anywhere.”
Most of McLaren’s career has been spent on a stage alone.
Eventually, the retired city worker hooked on with some folk trios and duos and he later played alongside the likes of Brian Russell, Gord Osland and Ron Whedan for a short time, an experience he describes as one of the highlights of his musical career.
After 18 months of COVID where his gigs were limited to the Barking Parrot patio and a handful of other venues, he’s producing his own show for Saturday, Oct. 23.
“I thought I had hit a brick wall and COVID gave me time to write and reevaluate everything,” he said.
The set will feature select original numbers, including several he wrote while in lockdown, plus a handful of his favourite cover tunes by the likes of Crosby, Stills and Nash and America.
“It’s now the autum which is a special time of the year. Put on a sweater, put a roast in the oven, go for a walk. In music, autumn is ballad season, sit back, relax, have a glass of wine, enjoy listening to some music,” McLaren said.
The sixty-something guitarist has also expanded his horizons by joining the cast of Soundstage Productions for their upcoming Christmas show. With his indoor soccer on hold due to COVID, it was the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with his daughter Meghan, who has been a Soundstage regular for the past several years.
“There’s dance moves and it’s a big departure for me, but I’m really enjoying it. I love singing harmonies.”
For the first time, he’s fearful of the future having experienced cramping in his hand due to arthritis. He’s received tons of advice (“Facebook does have an upside”) and has drastically reduced his sugar intake.
McLaren’s solo show on Oct. 23 is at The Nest at 1475 Fairview Road beginning at 7 p.m. Proof of vaccination is required. Dinner is available in advance of the performance. Tickets for the show are $15 and can be reserved at 250-493-7275.
Ticket information on “Christmas Spectacular” by Soundstage will be released soon. Show week is Dec. 12-15 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.