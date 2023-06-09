Queen’s Park Elementary School principal Scott McIntosh gives a thumb’s up to his students after plunging into the cold water in the dunk tank, a highlight of the school’s annual fundraising carnival. The PAC-organized event included games for the kids, food trucks, sports and family fun. Several other brave teachers took part in the dunk tank.
