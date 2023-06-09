Splash

This photo was taken by Herald staff on Friday, June 2, 2023 and was published the following week in our print edition of Friday, June 9, 2023.

Queen’s Park Elementary School principal Scott McIntosh gives a thumb’s up to his students after plunging into the cold water in the dunk tank, a highlight of the school’s annual fundraising carnival. The PAC-organized event included games for the kids, food trucks, sports and family fun. Several other brave teachers took part in the dunk tank.

