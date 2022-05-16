The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
4:33 a.m. Edmonton Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
7:16 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Smoke.
9:44 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Stalled elevator.
1 p.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.
3:56 p.m. Willowbrook Road, Willowbrook. Motor-vehicle incident.
Monday
12:06 a.m. Mountainview Drive, Oliver. Public service.
1:12 a.m. Paris Street, Penticton. Medical first response.