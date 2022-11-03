Wildlife on the hot, dry lower slopes of Anarchist Mountain in the South Okanagan will now have year-round access to drinking water in perpetuity.
The Southern Interior Land Trust has succeeded in purchasing the 16.6-hectare Bourguiba Spring property on Highway 3, three kilometres southeast of Osoyoos.
Lot 16, the Bourguiba Spring property, is a steep, south-facing grassland with rock outcroppings above a ravine that protects a groundwater spring—the source of Bourguiba Creek, which flows into Haynes Creek, a tributary of Osoyoos Lake.
Its steep slopes of sagebrush, bunchgrass and scattered pines are home to California bighorn sheep, provide spring range for mule deer and habitat for many species-at-risk, such as badger (endangered), rattlesnake (threatened), screech owl (threatened) and half-moon hairstreak butterfly (endangered).
Conservation of this habitat provides protection of valuable undeveloped land for wildlife, as well as offering opportunities for the public to enjoy birding, hiking and other outdoor activities in a natural setting with panoramic views.
“This is a beautiful piece of natural Okanagan landscape, where the aroma of sage and pinesap remind me of my childhood growing up in this valley,” said Judie Steeves, president of the Southern Interior Land Trust.
“I’ve been sad to see so many of these natural features paved and built over in my lifetime and it’s very rewarding for me personally to participate in conserving a site where delicate mariposa lilies bend in the breeze, and I can hear the meadowlark’s melody.”
The Southern Interior Land Trust Society was formed in 1988 as the Okanagan Region Wildlife Heritage Fund Society by members of the B.C. Wildlife Federation and regional fish and game clubs. Today, the society owns about a dozen properties around the region and participates in ongoing conservation work.