The Penticton RCMP is seeking help from the public to locate Marissa Frostad.
On Saturday, July 30, 2022, Penticton RCMP received a report that Marissa Frostad has not been seen since July 26, 2022. Police are concerned for her safety and well-being.
It is believed Marissa may still be in the South Okanagan region, or possibly made her way to Kelowna.
Marissa is described as:
- Caucasian female
- 16-years old
- Pink hair
- Blue eyes
- Her last known clothing description was not known
“If you are seeing this Marissa, please contact the Penticton RCMP or a local police station right away,” said Cst Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Relations Officer. “We hope that members of the public will keep an eye out for Marissa or contact us if you know where she may be.”
Penticton RCMP can be contacted directly at 250-492-4300.