British Columbians can now gather together outside in groups of up to 10 people, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday.
The virus that causes COVID-19 has a lessened transmission in spring weather, Henry said, making the holding of such gatherings permissible effective immediately.
But people will still have to stay two metres apart from one another when gathering with friends or family at places such as parks or in private backyards, Henry says.
“This is slowly turning the dial, it’s not flicking the switch,” Henry said of the loosened restriction on outdoor gatherings.
All other public health orders remain in place. For example, Henry said, people should not host indoor dinner parties book large reservations at their favourite restaurants.
Indoor mask-wearing requirements at shops and restaurants remain in effect, she said.
With spring break coming up, Henry said families should get outside but stay “in your neighbourhood,” indicating the advisory against non-essential travel will not be lifted for the two-week school holiday.
On St. Patrick's Day, March 17, alcohol sales across B.C. must end at 8 p.m. and they cannot resume until 9 a.m. the following morning.
“We know that for some people that is a day where they like to gather together and have parties. And we know that alcohol sales can be a part of people losing inhibitions and perhaps forgetting their Covid safety plans,” Henry said.
The alcohol restrictions, similar to what was imposed for New Year’s Eve, are aimed at protecting people who work in the hospitality industry and ensuring there’s no surge in COVID-19 cases, Henry said. Between Wednesday and Thursday, 569 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across B.C., including 26 in the Interior Health region.