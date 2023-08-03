B.C. Day celebrations will be staged 24 hours ahead of time in Penticton.
Free events will be hosted in Gyro Park by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association on Sunday, Aug. 6 – the day before the statutory holiday, in an effort to capture visitors who are planning to travel home on Monday.
Family friendly performances and activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Acts include local musicians like Jack n Jill, Will Schlackl and Gord McLaren. Belly dancers and members of the Black Widow Rope Spinners will also perform.
The celebration will conclude with a performance by Dallas Arcand, a three-time world-champion hoop dancer, who will be accompanied by live drumming and singing.
"We are thrilled to offer an engaging and diverse lineup of activities and performances that showcase our electric local talent, culture and spirit,” said DPBIA executive director Brett Turner in a press release.
In a separate release, the city announced all of its facilities, including the Penticton Community Centre and library, will be closed for the holiday.