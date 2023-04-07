The provincial government wants nothing to do with a made-in-Summerland vision of providing health benefits to local politicians.
The idea of offering “accessible” health benefits to lure more diverse candidates to run for office was put forward by former Summerland mayor Toni Boot in early 2022 and eventually found its way into a motion that was approved in September 2022 at the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention.
From there, the motion was sent to the B.C. Ministry of Municipal Affairs, which declined to take any action.
“Government recognizes the importance of increasing the diversity of candidates participating in local elections and appreciates the leadership of the UBCM in coordinating the group benefits plan, which provides local elected officials with several benefits available to public servants,” states the ministry’s response, which was contained in a March 6 letter from UBCM president Jen Ford to Summerland council.
“The province does not have a role in this relationship or arrangement and supports the current approach where the UBCM works with insurance providers to negotiate the best possible arrangement for its members and local elected officials can make decisions about their participation in these programs based on their personal circumstances.”
At present, local elected officials can subscribe to health benefits offered by UBCM, but at least three members of each council or board must sign up within four months of an election in order to qualify. Individual communities then decide how much of the bill, if any, taxpayers will cover, which is 50% in Summerland’s case.