The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an incident in West Kelowna that resulted in one man sustaining serious injuries.
Information provided by the RCMP states that at about 8:15 p.m. on February 28, police received a report of an alleged hit-and-run incident involving a black pickup truck that occurred near the intersection of Elliott and Gossett roads.It is reported that the male driver of the pickup was located nearby by local RCMP officers and arrested.
He is believed to have sustained injuries while being taken into custody, the IIO said in a media release.
On March 1, the RCMP became aware that the injuries may meet the IIO’s threshold of serious harm as defined by the Police Act, and notified the IIO of the incident, the release said.
The IIO commenced an investigation, and initial investigative steps have confirmed that the man’s injuries do meet the definition of serious harm.
The IIO said its investigation continues and will examine the details of what occurred during the arrest to determine whether any officer may have committed an offence.
The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage of the incident to contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.
The Daily Courier Staff