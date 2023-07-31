Ending parking requirements for some residential developments and pre-approving construction plans for middle-class housing are among seven policy changes that will be presented to Penticton city council on Tuesday in an effort to encourage more housing construction.
The moves, which have already been endorsed by council’s OCP Housing Task Force, were developed as part of the city’s application to tap into the federal government’s $4 billion Housing Accelerator Fund.
“The potential for federal funding provides Penticton with an opportunity to be innovative as we work towards achieving council’s priority of a livable and accessible community,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, in a press release.
“The proposed action plan lays out seven initiatives that would allow us to provide the right mix of housing to meet our housing needs as our population grows and as our demographics shift. We know the demand is there and these initiatives would allow us to direct and encourage construction in a planned and sustainable manner.”
The seven initiatives are: creating a residential team to direct policy changes; utilizing city land and new civic facilities; accelerating new neighbourhood growth; starting a parking requirement reduction pilot; pre-approving “missing middle” plans; removing or revising density and height restrictions; and pre-zoning strategic areas.
The plan will be presented to council Tuesday alongside an updated housing needs assessment that predicts Penticton needs to add at least 240 homes per year with the population forecast to reach 40,000 by 2030.