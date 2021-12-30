A leader of regular protests against pandemic protocols has been charged with two counts of assault.
David Kevin Lindsay is charged with assaulting two people in Kelowna on Aug. 19.
The charges were sworn against Lindsay on Dec. 8, according to provincial court records.
Lindsay is a long-time member of a group called Freeman on the Land who has been jailed previously for refusing to pay his taxes.
Lindsay has essentially been declared a nuisance by the courts for bringing many frivolous lawsuits that allege people don’t have to pay income taxes.
On a website called the Canadian Association for Free Expression, Lindsay has promoted the Kelowna rallies against various public health orders related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.