The federal NDP this week tabled a private member’s bill that would provide dental coverage to uninsured Canadian families with household incomes of less than $90,000.
“Millions of Canadians don’t have any dental coverage and the situation has gotten ever worse during the pandemic. So many Canadians have lost their workplace benefits and can't afford to take care of their oral health with regular dental visits,” said Richard Cannings, a New Democrat and the MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, in a press release.
“Canadians end up in the emergency room because of preventable dental problems. No one's health should be compromised because they can't afford the medical services they need to stay healthy.”
The NDP says the plan has already been costed by the Parliamentary Budget Officer, who pegged the cost at $1.5 billion to assist approximately 6.7 million Canadians.
“This NDP initiative will give people without coverage help right now. Among the millions of Canadians who would benefit are precarious workers, people who are self-employed, young people without dental coverage and seniors across this country,” said Cannings.
“This proposal will make a real difference in people’s lives and improve their overall health.”