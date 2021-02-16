Some local restaurants have signed on to offer specials in conjunction with the OneWorld Multicutlural Festival this Saturday in Penticton.
Hosted by South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, the annual event showcases other cultures through food, art, entertainment and more.
This year’s performances will be broadcast online from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with booths at participating local restaurants
“Last year alone SOICS served immigrants from 94 different countries and territories,” executive director Cherry Fernandez said in a press release.
“The OneWorld Festival is a venue to connect, understand, and appreciate our cultural diversity and grow together. It is a celebration!”
For more information, visit www.soics.ca/oneworld.