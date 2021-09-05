A collision between four vehicles has left one driver dead, four others injured and closed the highway between Golden and Revelstoke, early Sunday morning.
Just after 8 a.m. this morning, frontline officers from the Golden RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services in 1000-block of the Trans Canada Highway for a report of a collision between a pick-up truck and a motor home.
A retired police officer was on the scene and assisting until additional first responders could arrive.
Witnesses reported that an eastbound red, pick-up truck veered into the westbound lane and collided with a motor home, which resulted in collisions to an eastbound pick-up truck that was hauling a travel trailer and a westbound semi-truck.
The driver of the pick-up, a 48-year-old man from Saskatchewan suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His passengers, a woman and a child have been transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the motor home has been airlifted to hospital, while a child passenger has been transported by land to hospital. Both with what are believed to be serious but non-life threatening injuries. The third passenger was not injured.
The occupants in the pick-up with the trailer and the semi-truck were uninjured.
“The cause of the collision remains undetermined at this time, however speed and alcohol have been ruled out as causal factors,” states S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP.
The highway was closed for several hours while the investigation was underway, but has since been reopened.