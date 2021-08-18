A stalemate continues between BC Housing and the City of Penticton over a proposed 54-unit development that’s become fodder in a larger battle between the two sides.
City council stuck to its guns Tuesday as it once again refused to issue a development permit for the project at 3240 Skaha Lake Rd. until BC Housing commits in writing to being a good neighbour.
BC Housing had asked council to reconsider its earlier decision to attach conditions to the development permit, which – in theory – addresses only the form and character of the project.
“BC Housing remains committed to working with city council to address their concerns related to operations and determine a resolution, but we believe it should be outside this specific development permit,” said John Brendan McEown, BC Housing’s director of development for the Interior region, who appeared by video Tuesday.
McKeown suggested council’s concerns about the facility’s impacts on the community could be better addressed by updating an existing memorandum of understanding between the two sides or attaching a housing agreement to the property title.
He also rejected Coun. Julius Bloomfield’s suggestion of a performance bond, under which BC Housing would place money in trust that would be released if the Crown corporation’s building becomes a drain on local resources, like police.
“I’ve developed a lot of affordable housing across the province and a performance bond surrounding operations is not something I’ve ever seen,” said McKeown.
In reply, Bloomfield said the idea of a performance bond was borne of the community’s frustration with BC Housing’s lack of transparency and past failures to live up to its promises.
“We have it in writing from BC Housing that they didn’t want to extend (use of) Victory Church (as a homeless shelter) and the next day we had an application to extend the use for the Victory Church shelter.
“We had what we thought was an agreement with Compass Court where they were going to provide security there and later on we found out it was cancelled,” said Bloomfield.
“We’re not instigating this without reason.”
Councillors, while expressing strong support for the project in principle, later voted unanimously to accept as information only BC Housing’s request for reconsideration of its development permit and direct staff to keep working with the agency to hammer out a deal.
“If you’re working with us to find solutions and you don’t like our solution, then come back with another one – maybe we’ll like that,” Bloomfield told McKeown.
The Crown corporation owns the proposed development site and has hired two non-profits – ASK Wellness Society and Ooknakane Friendship Centre – to operate the facility, which would cater to Indigenous clients already on the road to recovery from addictions and mental health issues.
Residents would have to commit to not consuming drugs or alcohol on site, in contrast to three existing supportive housing projects in the city that all feature dedicated rooms where people can take drugs under the supervision of trained volunteers.
BC Housing and the city are already locked in a legal dispute over the old Victory Church, which is operating in contravention of the local zoning bylaw.