Fergy isn’t going anywhere, but her café is.
Kristen Ferguson – who’s best known by the shortened version of her surname – announced Monday she’s closing the popular Nautical Dog Café at Skaha Marina at the end of March.
In May, she’ll open a new café, honey toast, at 66 Front St. in downtown Penticton in the space formerly occupied by Front Street Brasserie.
“The transfer of food and beverage assets of the retiring marina lease holder to the new lease holder, the Penticton Yacht Club, has proven to be financially prohibitive to operate the current café. To that end we have decided to focus on new possibilities leading into the busy spring and summer seasons in Penticton,” said Ferguson in a press release.
“A special thank you to the City of Penticton and the team at the Penticton Yacht Club for tirelessly rooting for a little café on the south end. Their energy and encompassing empathy for the well-being of the Nautical Dog Café is incredibly appreciated. We are confident that what the Penticton Yacht Club and their team will create will be more beautiful than we can imagine. We believe that Skaha Marina is now in great hands, and we wish them all the luck in their bright future.”
Nautical Dog Café and Front Street Brasserie gift certificates issued before April 2022 will be honoured at honey toast. Folks who have already placed orders for goodies at the Nautical Dog Café will be contacted with information about the new pick-up location.
During its three years in operation, Nautical Dog won a slew of community awards, hosted dozens of classes and sponsored numerous community groups and events.
On the café’s final day of operation, Sunday, March 27, the signature Grandma Fergy’s waffles will be served by donation.
The city in February awarded a 25-year contract to operate the marina to a group led by the Penticton Yacht Club. The winning bid was based on a $45,000-a-year lease, plus capital investments totalling about $3 million over the first five years.