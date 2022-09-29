Acting editor’s note: Welcome back to our Q&A series with Penticton city council candidates. Part 1 can be found here. Part 2 can be found here. Responses were limited to 100 words and appear unedited. Today’s question: What is your biggest, best idea to make life better in Penticton?
AMELIA BOULTBEE
There is not one single idea that it going to fix our problems, but we need to address crime. I support the implementation of the Car 40 program. We must work collaboratively with our provincial counterparts to advocate for funding to address mental health and addiction and reduce the impact on our first responders. Mandatory drug treatment through the courts is another idea worth exploring, particularly for prolific offenders. Any candidate speaking on crime needs to recognize what is a municipal power and what is not, and have a plan for working WITH the province, not just throwing our hands up and saying “we are on our own.”
ISAAC GILBERT
I would love to create a more vibrant, affordable, and safe city by using our policies and bylaws to modify the built environment. What this means is to use different zoning options in neighborhoods to supply diverse housing and commercial spaces. Every neighborhood must have affordable housing options and essential services like grocery stores, shops, and clinics available near the home. By building a vibrant environment our communities are more connected. Polices like this will make people feel safe because more eyes will be on the street. As citizens, we keep everyone accountable and look out for each other.
RYAN GRAHAM
My biggest and best idea would be to sit down with their neighbors on the Penticton Indian Band, in collaboration with B.C Housing & Interior Health including are local non-profits here in this community. We would create a 400-bed facility where individuals would get the mental health and addiction support and counseling, they so vitally need! This facility would offer 360 degrees wrap around services. The current narrative that this is “homeless” issue... we need to educate ourselves and understand that this is an opiate issue! Time for forward thinking on this issue!
LINDSEY HALL
As a councillor, I will listen to the public’s desires and make responsible decisions accordingly. I know the rising cost of living is putting increased pressure on households and will strive to minimize the impact of council’s decisions. I will focus on the talents of our local citizens to ensure money is spent within the community where we can, instead of employing services from abroad.
ANDREW JAKUBEIT
Persons that demonstrate severe Mental Health and/or Substance Abuse problems with repeated contacts by protective services and health services at some point need to be incarcerated to a facility where they can get better. Prolific offenders need stiffer sentences. If we could leverage the new hospital expansion into a medical innovations industry and focus on being known as a vibrant, healthy and active community that would make life better. I would also like to see an expanding walking pathway system connecting to our parks and beaches with more outdoor exercise equipment and amenities including an expanded art sculpture program.
HELENA KONANZ
Penticton is the crime capital of the Okanagan and named one of the most dangerous places to live in BC. We must take immediate action to address this. One of the first things we need to do is to find out from the province exactly how many people that have served their time at the Oliver prison are being dropped off daily on the streets of Penticton. There was a commitment from the province when the prison was built that this would not happen. Working together we can make Penticton a safer place to live for everyone.
NICK KRUGER
Did not respond.
WAYNE LLEWELLYN
A hallmark of good governance and serving the public’s interest first and foremost is the degree to which citizens are engaged -- not just at the ballot box but between elections too where the real work is done. Decisions to 1) address crime, 2) housing, and 3) overly expensive projects should be driven by grass-roots decision-making. Enhanced citizen engagement with councillors and semi-annual town halls will help to better understand the community’s needs and wants and lead to better decision making. On the issue of crime, let’s proactively lobby the provincial government and advocate for meaningful solutions.
JAMES MILLER
Positivity. Recruiting healthcare professionals, service-industry workers, 24-hour veterinarian service – to name a few – all starts with a positive mayor and council. But, it extends to all citizens. Instead of posting something toxic online, I encourage everyone to find something good in our community to promote. We have so much – natural beauty, live theatre, excellent public and private schools, exceptional fire and police protection, wineries/breweries, an active food scene, a wide range of recreational/sporting options, festivals, beautiful parks, the events centre (Ringo!), cycling, the KVR Trail and above all – amazingly talented people.
KATIE O’KELL
Affordable housing. I have a friend currently couch-surfing, another friend searching for a place for her family of 5, and another friend paying 50% of her wage on rent. This is unacceptable, and it affects everyone. When a huge chunk of our population is one reno-viction away from being homeless, we are in a crisis. This solution is complex and multi-faceted and can’t be answered in 100 words. We need to look at grants, co-ops, public/private partnerships, subsidies, permit restrictions, tiny homes, and other creative solutions to ensure everyone has a roof over their heads.
FRANK REGEHR
It would be easy to say “end pay parking downtown” or “affordable housing for all” as the biggest, best idea to improve quality of life in Penticton. However, my answer would be: Continued effort by the forthcoming and future City Councils to maintain and improve Penticton’s social, economic and environmental attributes in a rapidly changing world. This will require teamwork, intelligence, research and public participation over the coming decades. We have a wonderful city in a great location which, in my view, is worth all the effort involved to make it an even better place.
KATIE ROBINSON
We need a MADE IN PENTICTON solution to both the rampant crime and affordable housing in our city. It is abundantly clear that there is no help coming from our Provincial Government in either of these cases. A failed Justice System which cannot or will not address prolific offenders & housing that is not meeting the demands of affordable living. I don’t pretend to have all the answers, but I will work diligently with all until we solve these dilemmas facing our community. People must feel safe in their own homes and I feel the weight of solving this burden.
DAVINDER SANDHU
In my opinion first and foremost issue currently city facing is high crime rate which needs to be addressed as soon as possible by adding more police personnel, increased video surveillance on public properties and hotspots possibly using AI based facial recognition system which will alert the authorities in case ex-offenders or criminals are walking on the streets so they can keep an eye on them. And I believe this will reduce the crime rate drastically.
LARRY SCHWARZENBERGER
Community Safety should be priority 1 for Penticton. As our local RCMP detachment has one of the highest files per RCMP member ratios in the Province, we need to continue and accelerate allocating funds to hire additional RCMP Officers and expand By-Law Enforcement. An increased police presence in conjunction with substance abuse & mental health services and sorely needed to improve Community Safety.
SHANNON STEWART
Penticton residents are desperate to create positive change in our beloved city. They are willing to lend their voices, their time and their resources in order to make this happen. As a city councillor, it will be my job to engage with our community, facilitating their involvement and participation in addressing the issues before us. Our greatest resource is our people, and I commit to providing opportunities for the inclusion of all community members.
CAMPBELL WATT
My best idea is something I have mentioned in one of our last meetings. After only four short years since it’s completion we are already outgrowing our OCP. This document needs to be dynamic and be adjusted as the months go by and not the years. It leads us and guides us but I believe Council needs to embark on a process to update the OCP on a more frequent basis so it doesn’t fall out of line with the communities preferences for growth. It needs to stay relevant so it is always a guide.