The next meeting of 100 Men Who Care is slated for next week at Summerland Heritage Cider Company.
At the quarterly socials, organized by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, three charities are chosen to give speed pitches about their great work. The men then donate $100 each, with the total amount split between the charities. If everyone shows up, then the group winds up donating $10,000 in one hour.
Next week’s event is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 5-6:30 p.m. on the cidery’s patio.
“We thought it’d be really great to celebrate being in the Okanagan at harvest time, and to take the event to Summerland,” explained Aaron McRann, executive director of the CFSOS, in a press release.
New members are always welcome. For more information, visit www.cfso.net/100-men-who-care/.