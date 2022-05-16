McDonald’s is trying to fill 25,000 jobs across Canada before summer, including at 260 locations in the B.C. Interior.
"I believe working at a McDonald's restaurant can help prepare employees for future jobs in the workforce," said Erin Moore, the company’s national director of human resources, in a press release.
"As one of the largest employers in Canada, McDonald's prides itself on being able to offer employees the opportunity to learn important skills that can be used in other jobs."
At the same time as it put out a call for new workers, McDonald’s released the results from a survey conducted through the Angus Reid Forum that show approximately one in 10 adult Canadians has worked at a McDonald’s at some point in their life.
To apply for a job, visit www.jobs.mchire.com.