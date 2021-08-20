A chef from Keremeos is $675,000 richer today following a win in the Set for Life lottery.
Steven Bartkowski purchased his winning scratch ticket at the Pharmasave in Keremeos. A long-time chef who has lived in the Similkameen valley for the past seven years, plans on purchasing a home, traveling and “relaxing a little bit.”
“I’d love to travel to Hawaii, Fiji and Costa Rica,” he said in a press release. “While I’m at these places, I want to enjoy all different types of good food.”
He scratched his winning ticket, appropriately enough, in his kitchen.
“I was most excited to tell my friend and he was overwhelmed and happy for me. I phoned my family as well and they were shocked and happy.”