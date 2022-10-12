A 36-year-old woman is facing two assault charges after a Sunday afternoon stabbing at a Penticton homeless shelter that sent a staff member to hospital.
Police say officers were called to the shelter facility at 1706 Main St, to a report of an employee being stabbed by a resident.
“The (resident) was barricaded in her room once police arrived. Police conducted multiple attempts to connect with the woman to de-escalate the situation. In one incident, when police made contact with her, she ran at police with another weapon in an attempt to harm the officer,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release.
“Due to the woman’s violent behaviour, police used a conductive energy weapon (Taser) in order to prevent further risk of harm to police or shelter staff. The woman was taken into custody without further injuries – to either herself or others.”
Sheri Irene Haselhan has now been charged with assault with a weapon, assaulting a police officer with a weapon and breach of release conditions. She was behind bars pending a bail hearing Wednesday.
Haselhan is also awaiting trial on at least three other criminal files. Those include a set of three charges – assault, theft under $5,000 and obstructing a police officer – in December 2021 in Mission.
The facility at 1706 Main St., which includes a range of social housing options, is operated by the Penticton and District Society for Community Living.
Tarra Kenney, the new CEO of PDSCL, declined in an email to comment on the incident “because of privacy” and referred the request to BC Housing.
BC Housing, which funds operation of the facility, said it was unable to provide comment prior to The Herald’s press deadline Wednesday.