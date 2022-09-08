A former Penticton resident has tossed his hat in the ring for a spot on Enderby city council.
Dave Ramey, 55, is a first-time candidate.
Ramey moved to Enderby last year where he’s the sales manager at Proair Heating & Cooling in Salmon Arm. The father of three spent 17 years in Penticton as a sheet metal worker at both Fehling’s Sheet Metal and RPR Heating & Air Conditioning.
He was president of the Naramata Community Choir and a regular with Soundstage Productions.
Election day across B.C. is Saturday, Oct. 15. Nominations in all cities and towns is Friday at 4 p.m.