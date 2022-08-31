A well-travelled sommelier has taken over management of 15 Park Bistro at Watermark Beach Resort in Osoyoos.
Jordan Shoemaker was installed as restaurant manager earlier this month, after leaving his previous position as assistant general manger at Miradoro Restaurant at Tinhorn Creek Winery.
His other previous jobs include postings at high-end locations like Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Le Relais & Chateau Post Hotel and Hyatt Regency. Shoemaker then relocated with his wife to the South Okanagan, a stable, wine-rich area in which to raise their family.
“My first position in Osoyoos was at Spirit Ridge as the restaurant manager, where I built the resort’s first authentically local wine list consisting of 100-plus labels from the South Okanagan. This allowed me to become immersed in the region, from the terroir to the winemakers, and most importantly, the locals and the guests who visit,” said Shoemaker in a press release.
“15 Park Bistro has undergone an incredible transformation. It’s a place for great food, great cocktails, and the wine list is outstanding. I look forward to bringing my experience from previous restaurants to share with the team so we can keep excelling and delivering exceptional service.”