Non-profit organizations are being sought to help create new child-care programs in local schools.
School District 67 announced this week it’s seeking partners to bolster its application to the Child Care BC New Spaces Fund.
The district is looking to work with not-for-profit child-care providers, child development centres and Indigenous not-for-profit organizations to build new spaces in existing facilities.
Grant money is expected to cover the cost of re-purposing any space that is eventually dedicated to child-care programming.
The deadline reach out to the district is Nov. 23. Visit the BC Bid website to view the detailed request for proposals.
The district is also running a community survey to better understand child-care needs. To participate, visit www.letsconnect.sd67.bc.ca.