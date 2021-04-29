B.C. has spent close to $25 million to buy the Capital City Center Hotel and an adjacent parking lot on the north end of Victoria’s downtown for supportive housing, as a ban on around-the-clock camping in city parks is set to come into effect Saturday.
B.C. Housing has been leasing 83 units in the Douglas Street hotel since April 2020, but a fire displaced dozens of residents, with the first tenants returning two weeks ago.
“Because this hotel is now in public ownership, the almost 100 people who are safely housed with supports now can breathe a sigh of relief — they won’t have to move at the end of the lease,” Housing Minister David Eby said in a statement Wednesday.
The plan is to convert 94 of the hotel’s 96 rooms to temporary supportive-housing units, with the other two units used for administration. The goal is to eventually turn the entire property into affordable rental housing, Eby said.
The purchase includes the hotel and two adjacent parking lots at 722 and 726 Discovery St. It’s the third hotel purchased by the province in Greater Victoria in the past year, as it focuses on providing housing to address the years-long issue of people living in parks and on the streets.
Work is expected to be completed by late June and includes removing stoves so there aren’t any cooking appliances. The fire was started by a guest who wasn’t a B.C. Housing tenant, he said.
Because many residents had to be relocated into other social housing units, it delayed plans to move 220 park campers indoors.
Some of those camping in Beacon Hill Park are expected to move into the hotel, the province said, although tenants will arrive gradually.
Typically, people are stabilized in shelters before moving into supportive housing, McKenzie said. Beacon Hill Park campers may first move into a new shelter on Russell Street in Vic West, set to open in early May, he said. “Once things become stabilized, things really quiet down from them because they are not in survival mode any more.”
Residents will receive supports such as meals, life-skills training, and health and wellness support services.