Upwards of 170 pickleball players from across B.C. are due in Penticton this weekend for a fundraising tournament.
The event Sept. 15-17 on the courts outside the South Main Seniors’ Drop-In Centre is being jointly hosted by the local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association and Penticton Pickleball Club. Proceeds will support the ongoing work of the CMHA.
“This eagerly anticipated pickleball tournament is designed to promote interaction and build connections among players, fostering a sense of community within the pickleball family. Tournament players range in age from 14 to 80, which is true indication of how inclusive pickleball is for anyone and everyone,” said Leah Schulting, local CMHA executive director, in a press release.
“The tournament is a celebration and support of mental health for all, with the goal of bringing mental health to the forefront.”
There’s no cost to attend and watch play in three divisions – mixed doubles, ladies’ doubles and men’s doubles – or participate in ancillary activities like music, a food truck and 50/50 draws.
The first-annual edition of the event in 2022 raised nearly $52,000.