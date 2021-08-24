Mounties are hoping the public can help crack a case involving a badly injured man who was found this past weekend in downtown Penticton.
A man with “severe” injuries was discovered Saturday, Aug. 21, around 1 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive near the Penticton Lakeside Resort, said RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“Police are seeking information to assist in determining the male’s actions prior to his injuries,” said Grandy.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.