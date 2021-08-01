Bent Family Entertainment will be headlining the Mini Peach, Saturday at Gyro Park.
They are scheduled to take to the stage shortly after 5 p.m.
The following press release was provided by Bent Family Entertainment:
waý iʔ p isnqsílxʷ, hello my relatives. We are a syilx family that decided to put our language and culture as a motivation in life. As a result, our whole family dances and continues to gain knowledge about our unique language and culture, as syilx Okanagan people. We perform at various venues and enjoy sharing what we know in a good way. Our family includes qʷyqʷʕayáx̌n (Levi Bent), n̓x̌astátkʷ (Elizabeth Bent), pʔaxʷnkilt (Chantae Kruger), ml̓qnups (Leroi Bent), and suli limna (Julia Bent).