Question 6: Some Okanagan municipalities have pondered replacing the RCMP with a local or regional police force. What is your view on this issue?
Jason Cox
We have seen the challenges that arise from the move to a municipal police force in other BC communities. I believe that the RCMP serves our community well and the connectivity to other detachments provincially and nationally, give them a strong advantage. As the world becomes smaller with technology and transportation, it is vital to have a police force that has a broad scope. I would work to support our RCMP by investing in our social infrastructure and advocating for less catch and release by the courts.
Steve Brown
Penticton does not have the tax base to support its own police force. This would require years of study and development. Currently, I do not believe this is a feasible alternative but much more detail would be required before such a decision could be made.
James Blake
I have no doubt that the police officers of our city work hard every day and take pride in what they do to create a safe environment for us all. We must come together to give more support and communication. I believe the council should at every council meeting have our chief of police give an update then we can all put greater focus on every issue.
Amelia Boultbee
Before we consider replacing the RCMP, we need to give them the opportunity to work under fair conditions. Right now, they are overworked to the extreme, so any criticism anyone may have is baseless until we add sufficient officers that their caseload comes down to the provincial average.
Karen Brownlee
It might be worth looking into. It comes back to the fiscal responsibility. Are we getting our value for the dollar we spend?? Most of us don’t think we are. So, looking into different policing types could be advantageous.
Katie O’Kell
A local or regional police force would give us added control over policing decisions, however the setup costs would be exorbitant unless there was funding from the Provincial government. I think our funds are better spent addressing some of the other pressing issues that Penticton has. I suggest we work with the RCMP to address areas that need more attention, and lobby the province to supply us with more RCMP funding and staffing.
James Miller
This suggestion can often be an effective bargaining card, however, I am satisfied with the service being provided. Would Penticton be gobbled up by Kelowna within a regional force, similar to what's happening with Interior Health? Penticton is too small to operate its own force. The recent multiple-homicide is an example of the RCMP doing a good job. Without their skill and bravery, it could have been far worse.
Keith MacIntyre
I think the Police Act needs a huge overhaul. When I was at the Shatford Centre I dealt with the RCMP and the Bylaw on many occasions. I found that, in general, the RCMP were slow to respond and spent more time on paperwork than they did on helping. City Bylaw officers had a better handle on the situation and knew the troublesome individuals better. The RCMP is one of the most bureaucratic organizations there is. We spend $10 million a year on very poor service, and we have little influence on the services provided. I absolutely agree with replacing …
Kate Hansen
Having worked for the RCMP, and being connected to the community, I have never heard discussion about the possible desire to form a local or regional Police Force here. I have been present for discussions and cost analysis regarding the replacement of the RCMP in Richmond, and in Surrey. What I can tell you is that changing to a Municipal Force would be a costly venture. If the question is about “control” over the Force, then the City already has that via their contract, and simply needs to exercise it, as appropriate.
Isaac Gilbert
I would be willing to review the role of the RCMP in the future. At this time I believe the most important action the City can take is to ensure our community members have safe and secure housing options and year-round jobs. Taking these actions will give people the opportunity to contribute to their community and feel secure which will start to address the crime rates in our city. When people feel secure and safe because they have the resources and feel a part of our community they will not use desperate measures like theft to survive.