Breaking with the door-to-door tradition for a second year in a row due to the pandemic, Girl Guide cookies are now available for sale online and in London Drugs stores across B.C.
It’s the largest annual fundraiser for the non-profit group, which helps girls ages five to 17 build life skills in outdoor adventure, financial literacy, mental health, advocacy and more.
“Now more than ever, we need funding to keep girls connected with supportive peers and caring adult role models who mentor them during these unusual times,” said Diamond Isinger, B.C. commissioner for Girl Guides of Canada, in a press release.
“Our non-profit Guiding programs are fully volunteer-powered and rely on amazing support from our communities. We are grateful to London Drugs for providing a safe distribution network to sell our cookies, and we are grateful to British Columbians for their continued support through the purchase of Girl Guide cookies.”
London Drugs has ordered 120,000 boxes of cookies and hopes to raise $600,000 for Girl Guides. Each package of chocolate and vanilla cookies costs $5.