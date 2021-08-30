Calling all community mobilizers: There’s a temporary job for you in Penticton.
With a $435,000 grant in hand that’s meant to improve the community’s response to homelessness, the City of Penticton has now posted a job advertisement for someone to help spend that money.
“Reporting to the social development specialist, the community mobilizer works in alignment with the City of Penticton's Official Community Plan, council priorities, and city, department, and industry priorities, policies and practices to act as a community change maker and mobilizer,” states the ad, which was posted Friday.
“They provide corporate and community support in roles ranging from advocate, capacity builder, coordinator, convener, and educator to agencies, associations, community groups, organizations, networks, and residents. The purpose of the role is to take ideas and mobilize them with community partners, with a can-do, get it done-type attitude.”
The posting is for a maximum of one year with salary to be determined based upon experience and credentials, which must include a related university degree.
The city is also hiring a temporary bylaw officer, who would focus on connecting homeless people with services, using proceeds from the same grant, which came from the provincial-federal Strengthening Communities’ Services Program.