A group of talented young dancers in Penticton have been expanding their artistic repertoires to appear in a special year-end film.
Forced to cancel their annual year-end gala performance due to the pandemic, members of the Even Dance Studio in Penticton are instead shooting a 45-minute movie.
A few dozen students showed up to shoot the first scenes in the East Ballroom of the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre last week and members will also be gathering at various sites in and around Penticton over the next couple of weeks.
All of the footage will then be edited into a movie that will be broadcast to all the dancers, their parents and other supporters several weeks down the road, said long-time dance teacher Nadine Ashby, who has taken on the role of video producer and editor for the project.
Even Dance Studios has evolved from the former Penticton School of Dance, which was founded by Eve Noonan more than 20 years ago. Its studio is located in the old Cannery trade building.
The majority of the club’s 200 members are ages three to five, and were signed up by their parents to get exercise and learn the basics of dance.
“We’re a recreational studio where it’s all about giving the kids a chance to learn and have fun,” said Ashby. “We’re not at all about the competitive side of things. We just want our kids to have fun and enjoy themselves. Every single one of our kids will have at least one scene in the movie.”
The film is called “The Search.” The basic storyline has the students following a series of clues hidden in various locations in the city.
“We’re going to The Peach, Loco Landing Amusement Park, the SS Sicamous, the local art gallery and a couple other spots,” explained Ashby.
“They follow all these clues and there’s a dance number involved with every clue. They find another clue and move on to the next location. It will be pretty cool when all the clues come together throughout the movie.”
When the idea of shooting a movie came up, the young dancers immediately bought in and are excited to be part of such a unique project.
“They’re very excited and I feel so much joy to see them perform,” said Ashby. “It’s not the year-end show they normally look forward to and all the hype and excitement involved with that, but this is still something where they can showcase their skills and have all their hard work pay off. These kids are just having so much fun.”
For more information about Even Dance Studios, visit the website at www.evendance.com.