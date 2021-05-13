Two brothers from Kamloops are believed to be the victims of a suspected double-murder near Naramata earlier this week, The Herald has learned.
Carlo and Erick Fryer, both in their early 30s, were shot, according to sources with knowledge of the matter who are not authorized to speak publicly.
Their bodies were discovered by hikers Monday off the Naramata Creek Forest Service Road, approximately two kilometres from the town centre.
The RCMP declined Thursday to confirm the victims' identities.
“We are not in a position to confirm the identity of the deceased until such time identity has conclusively been determined through autopsy. At which point we will reassess the need for public identification,” RCMP spokeswoman Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in an email.
Police said previously the autopsies are scheduled for Friday.
The men’s father, Gordon Fryer, posted news of their deaths on his Facebook page, but declined an interview request from The Herald. The dad said he’s still waiting for official confirmation of their identities.
Carlo left behind a young daughter, for whom a GoFundMe campaign has now been launched. It raised $2,500 in just three hours Thursday morning.
“If you knew Carlo, he was all about his little girl,” states a message on the GoFundMe page, the organizer of which declined comment.
Police have revealed little about the case, but have stated two men who were the subject of a massive manhunt in Naramata on Monday around the same time as the bodies were discovered aren’t believed to be connected to the slayings.
A pickup truck that police do believe is connected to the case was ditched on a private property off Smethurst Road approximately 300 metres from the crime scene. The truck, which police told neighbours had survived an arson attempt, was towed away for further investigation.