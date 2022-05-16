Citing a rise in sexual assaults, the South Okanagan Women in Need Society says this year’s Walk to End Abuse is more important than ever.
The walk, set to leave Rotary Park in downtown Penticton at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, is the society’s largest annual fundraiser and organizers are hoping to pull in $60,000 to support their ongoing work, such as a new sexual assault response team.
Other programs include a 24-hour crisis line, emergency sheltering, counselling services for women, youth and children, mobile outreach and community-based victim services programs.
“We are receiving calls and referrals daily for women, youth and children that need support,” said SOWINS executive director Danielle Goulden in a press release.
“We offer free counselling and, unfortunately, we do have a wait list so are hoping to hire another counsellor to support these women that need us.”
For more information or to register for the event, visit www.sowins.com/walk/.
In Penticton, at least, reports of sexual assaults to police dropped by 45% on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter of 2022.